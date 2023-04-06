NDLEA Arrests 352 Drug Peddlers In Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three hundred and fifty two suspects and seized 2.1 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Thursday.

Idris-Ahmad said that the seizures and arrests were made between January and March.

READ ALSO: Three Dead, Thirteen Injured in Kano Road Accident

He said that the suspects arrested comprised 208 males and 44 females, while the seized drugs included 955.304 kg of cannabis sativa and 1,225.05 kg of Codeine and Tramadol.

Others, according to him, were 25 grammes of cocaine, 17 grammes of heroine and 52 grammes of methamphetamine.

The commander said that the major challenge before the agency in the state was convincing communities to expose peddlers of illicit drugs in their midst.

“Our challenge is being able to educate the communities to provide useful information about the hideouts of drug users or peddlers whose activities had continued to impact negatively on the society.

“People should be aware of the dangers that drug users or traffickers constitute in society so that the public will come out with useful information to ensure a drug-free society,” Idris-Ahmad said.

He, therefore, appealed to the general public to provide useful and timely information on drug traffickers to the command, so as to take them out of circulation and safeguard society.