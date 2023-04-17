Okeme Emerges Labour Party Guber Candidate In Kogi

Legal practitioner and prominent businessman, Adejo Okeme has won the Labour Party governorship ticket for Kogi State election scheduled to hold November 11.

Okeme who Is from Kogi East Senatorial District, polled 127 votes ahead of his closest rival, Isaac Alfa who scored 69 votes at the primary held on Saturday in Lokoja, the State capital.

The business man had told journalists that tackling unemployment and prompt salary payment would top the list of his priority projects if given the chance to become the governor of the State.

While speaking prior to the election, he also said that his administration would not joke with the issue of security without which no business can thrive anywhere

He said “I am a businessman and I know fully well that you need a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive and therefore, I will not joke with the issue of security.”