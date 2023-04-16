One Killed, 64 Houses Burnt In Bauchi Communal Clash (Photos)

A 70-year-old man identified as Apollos Danlami has been killed following a communal clash that occurred over the coronation of a hamlet head in Sang village of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Scores of people, including a 65-year-old, reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident which happened on Saturday at about 7:00 pm.

Also, 64 houses, three motorcycles and properties worth millions of naira were set ablaze.

The Bauchi State Police Command in a statement through its Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap TRACE Corps Officer In Ogun

The statement was titled, “CP orders for a full-scale investigation, cautions against any knee-jerk reactions to the disturbance of public peace in Bogoro.”

He said, “On April 15, 2023, at about 7.00pm, the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call over ongoing skirmishes in the Bogoro area of the state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the Hamlet Head of Sang.

“Some irate youths protested against the coronation. Consequently, this resulted in an attack on innocent citizens, as the irate youths set 64 houses, three motorcycles and properties worth millions of naira ablaze.

“One Apollos Danlami, 70 years old, was killed in the incident while a certain Naemiya Bature, 65 years of age, and some other people were injured in the fracas.

It noted that the area was relatively peaceful for now, and security measures had been reinforced in and around Bogoro LGA as the safety of the citizens remained the highest priority of the command.

“Also, visibility patrol is ongoing to maintain public peace and order. The CP has directed the DPO Bogoro to commence a discrete investigation in earnest to unravel the circumstances that led to this turmoil.

“Furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law. Further development will be communicated as the investigation unfolds,” it added.

See photos below: