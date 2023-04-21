Oodua Defendants Demand Adebanjo’s Removal As Afenifere Leader

A group of protesters under the aegis Concerned Oodua Defendants (COD), staged a protest in Ibadan on Thursday, calling on South-West governors to prevail on the leader of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo to step aside.

They group also passed a vote of no confidence insisting he is no longer relevant to the group.

The Southwest coordinator of the COD, Lai Gboluaje, speaking during the protest said the call became necessary for the sustainability of Yoruba heritage, adding that whoever leads Afenifere, must be in support of whatever Yoruba people are all about.

Gboluaje said: “We watch with dismay, disappointment and sadness how the noble ideal of Afenifere founding fathers has been bastardised in the last year. We can no longer fold our arms and watch our noble heritage go into the mud; if we do, the likes of Pa Awolowo, Pa Ajasin, Pa Adesanya, and Pa Ige will not forgive us.

“Chief Adebanjo has subverted the principle of Afenifere. He has proven to be incapable of leading Afenifere or any other Yoruba interest.”

However, Adebanjo, when contacted, alleged that those sponsoring the protest against him are out to divide the Yoruba organisation.

He also vowed not to engage those calling for his removal in any form of controversy.

“For those asking me to step down, I don’t know their fathers. I don’t know them; I should probably know their fathers but I will not reduce myself to their level. All those protesting are sponsored, they have been given money.

“I will not engage in any form of controversy with anyone and that is why I told our members not to engage in controversy with anyone of them. Those sponsoring them want to divide Afenifere. Those protesting are too small for me to engage them in any form of political controversy in this country,” Adebanjo, in a chat with Vanguard, said.