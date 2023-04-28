Petition Against Tinubu Is An Effort In Futility – Ned Nwok Slams Peter Obi

Delta North senator-elect, Ned Nwoko, has said the petition of the Labour Party Presidential candidate against the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect is an effort in futility.

Nwoko explained that once the President-elect is sworn in, the petition filed against him at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, might not see the light of day.

According to him, the Labour Party’s ‘’poor assessment of the situation and unrealistic expectations” led to its defeat. He said if the opposition parties had teamed up, they would have trounced the ruling APC in the election, given the ‘poor performance’ of the current APC regime, led by President Buhari.

“Once Tinubu is inaugurated as President, he takes charge of everything. He becomes the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; he orders them and uses them as he wishes. He appoints new Chief Justice upon recommendation by the judicial council. So, you see, it is almost impossible to stop him from completing his four years tenure.

Moving forward, the PDP and Labour Party have to come to terms and make next election more strategic. Natural alliance between both parties is the only way to save Nigeria from this inauspicious government.” he said