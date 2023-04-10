“Please Save Us” – Twin Sisters Alleged Their Parents Are Trying To Kill Them For Rituals (Video)

Two sisters who are graduates of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta have called for help while alleging that their biological parents are trying to kill them for ritual purposes.

Fowotade Abimbola Esther and Fowotade Adebola Esther released a video to explain that they are in hiding after running away from home to escape their father, Fowotade Joseph Sunday and mother, Fowotade Pamela.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Ritualists Operating Fake Churches, Shrines In Abuja (Photos)

“Please Nigerians, it’s not safe for us out here,” the sisters begged for help.

“Please come to our rescue. The whole family is involved,” the sisters alleged.

According to reports, the sisters live in Lagos with their parents. The exact address was not provided by the sisters.

Watch video below: