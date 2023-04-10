Nigeria Isn’t Where It Ought To Be — Enenche

Senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has said the current happenings in Nigeria, indicate that the country is currently experiencing a dreadful phase.

According to him, anyone who believes the country is in its best days is either demon-possessed, a pathological liar, or demented and should not be taken seriously.

Enenche said this during the Easter Sunday celebration at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, in Abuja.

He said, “anybody who tells you now that this country is where it should be and what it should be is a pathological hypocritical liar or a demonized demented mad devil.

“Only those kinds of people will see evil and call it good. Will see disaster and call it progress.”

The cleric however called for prayers from congregants, stressing that the country must regain its lost glory soon.