Popular American Talk Show Host, Jerry Springer Dies At 79

After a brief illness at his place of residence in Chicago, United State Of America, British-born American broadcaster, Jerry Springer, has died at the age of 79, on Thursday.

Jene Galvin, a family friend and executive producer of Springer’s podcast, disclosed the sad news in a statement.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” he said.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humour will live on.”

Springer, who is best known for his tumultuous television talk shows, hosted The Jerry Springer Show, which he always ended with the catchphrase: “Take care of yourself and each other.”

It aired for 27 seasons for nearly three decades, beginning in 1991 and there were nearly 5,000 episodes from 1991 to 2018.

Also, because of its focus on more political issues, the show struggled in the ratings during its first two seasons.

This resulted in a restructuring of the show, which by the mid-1990s was filled with controversial topics (such as incest and adultery), profanity, physical fights (a mix of boxing and wrestling), nudity, and scantily clad guests.

Guests often broke into chair-wielding brawls or fretted while Springer read paternity test results on air.

Ricki Lake, who hosted a daytime talkshow that ran against Springer’s, tweeted: “Just waking to the very sad news of the passing of my longtime talkshow rival and friend @jerryspringer. A lovely man. May he rest in peace.”

Journalist Piers Morgan tweeted: “Jeez, this sucks. RIP Jerry Springer, 79.

“TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him (on @AGT), loved hanging out with him (we lived in same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved his politics), loved everything about him. Gutting.”

And David Axelrod, the former advisor to US president Barack Obama, said: “Jerry Springer will be remembered as the ringmaster of an embarrassing, tabloid-style TV show.

“But I met him earlier, when he was a mayor and insurgent progressive candidate for governor of Ohio in a race I covered. He was funny, self-effacing & incisive.”