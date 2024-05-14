I Never Shunned Police Invitations — Blogger Declared Wanted For Murder Says

Counsel to Dorcas Adeyinka, a blogger declared wanted for murder, Pelumi Olajengbesi, says his client has never ignored invitations from the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that on Sunday, the police declared Adeyinka wanted for cyber-stalking, abduction, murder, injurious falsehood, threat to life and extortion.

Reacting in a statement issued on Monday, Olajengbesi who said his client is a law-abiding citizen, faulted the notice from the police, adding that the matter is in court.

The lawyer said: “While we acknowledge that this issue originated from a shameful social media dispute involving certain individuals, we are surprised by the extent of attention it has garnered from the Nigeria Police Force.

“We wish to clarify that chief Dorcas Adeyinka is a law-abiding citizen who has never shunned any Police invitation for any reason, particularly in the present allegations as put out by the Police.

“Our client has found herself ensnared in a social media altercation initiated by individuals who maliciously circulated her private images online. Seeking recourse, she sought assistance from the police only to face further harassment and attempts to silence her.

“It is crucial to note that this is not the first instance of our client being unfairly targeted. In December of last year, similar unfounded charges were levied against her only to be struck out by the court due to lack of evidence.

“Subsequently, not satisfied by the decision of the Court, she was summoned for questioning by the Inspector General of Police’s Monitoring Unit in Abuja, where once again, no substance was found in the allegations. She was granted bail.

“Therefore, the proclamation of her being wanted, especially when her availability was evident, and she was in a public event just yesterday May 11, 2024 where she was decorated, suggests either a misguidance within the Nigeria Police Force or an unauthorised access to their official channels to make such a derogatory statement. This appears to trivialise the crucial role of the Police.”

Olajengbesi added that Adeyinka “remains steadfast in adhering to legal procedures” and would honour invitations by the police.

“We have initiated contact with the appropriate channels to arrange a suitable date for her to comply with the investigative process,” the lawyer added.