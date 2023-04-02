President Buhari Hails Anthony Joshua’s Victory Over Franklin

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending his triumph over a formidable opponent.

He commended Joshua for not allowing personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit.

The President said this in a release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Saturday.

Buhari said the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

“President Buhari lauds Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prays that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

“The President believes that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

“He wishes Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career,” the release read.