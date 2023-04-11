Russia, Ukraine Exchange 100 Prisoners Each

Ukraine and Russia have swapped about 100 soldiers each in the latest prisoner exchange between the two warring countries.

Information Nigeria understands that Kyiv and Moscow have periodically carried out prisoner swaps since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak said on Telegram that “We are returning 100 of our people.

“They are military people, sailors, border guards, national guardsmen.”

According to Yermak, the exchange included troops who held out in Mariupol, the devastated port city captured by Russia last spring.

The chief of staff who disclosed that some were “seriously injured,” called the exchange “difficult” and thanked officials for “doing what may often seem impossible.”

Moscow on its part said it had returned 106 of its servicemen in the exchange.

“As a result of negotiations, 106 Russian soldiers were returned from territories under Kyiv control,” the Russian defence ministry said.

It said they will be taken by plane to Moscow “for treatment and rehabilitation.”

“All those that were freed will be given the necessary medical and psychological help,” the ministry added.

The previous Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange according to Agence France-Presse (AFP) was last month.

Authorities announced on March 7 that 130 Ukrainians were swapped for 90 Russian servicemen.