Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu Loses Wife

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has announced the death of his first wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu.
According to the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District confirmed the sad news on Monday via his Facebook page.
Kalu said; “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, aged 61 years.
“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.
“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to be held in the United States of America (USA).
READ MORE: Naira Scarcity: ‘Feeding Is A Problem For My Family’ – Orji Kalu
“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.
“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”
Kalu married Ifeoma Ada Menakaya in December 1989 in his hometown of Igbere, Abia State.
He has four children namely Neya Uzor Kalu, Michael Uzor Kalu, Olivia Uzor Kalu and Nicole Uzor Kalu.
Kalu currently serves as the Chief Whip of the Senate. He was Abia State governor from 1999 to 2007.