Delta APC Expels Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege

Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the Senate, from being a member of the Party over alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offences.

The announcement was made in a March 31 dated letter and obtained on Monday.

Information Nigeria had reported how Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State lost to the governor-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The expulsion letter was signed by the Delta APC chairman, Ulebor Isaac, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Delta APC, Inana Michael (secretary) and 23 others.

Delta APC unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Omo-Agege as a member of the Party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government chapter.

“The State Executive Committee of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North local government chapter dated 20th March, 2023.

“And in accordance to the provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended) we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party,” the letter read in part.

“Consequently Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hereby stands expelled as a member of the party with immediate effect for various offences committed and acts of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections,” it added.