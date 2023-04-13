Seven Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Atleast seven persons were burnt to death while 18 others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

The accident occurred a few metres after Sapade bridge in Remo-North local government area of Ogun state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Public Education Officer, Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

Okpe said a total of 28 persons were involved which comprised 25 male adults, two female adults and one female child.

She explained that 18 persons comprising 17 male adults and one female adult were injured.

She said, “A total of seven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers BWR 762 PV, a Toyota Sienna, and a Mazda bus BDN 18 LG.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus which followed ‘one way’ and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention and some to Idera Hospital Sagamu.”

Okpe added that the dead bodies were deposited at a private morgue in Ipara.

She however said that the Sector Commander, FRSC, Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar, had cautioned motorists on the dangers of route violation and excessive speed.

According to her, the Commander said, “Human lives are important therefore, motorists are advised to drive cautiously and consider other road users.

“He also commiserated with the families of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC, Ogere, for more information about the crash.”