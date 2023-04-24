Tinubu, Wife To Arrive Nigeria 2pm Today – Faleke

James Faleke, the secretary of the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has confirmed that president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu would arrive in Nigeria today.

Tinubu would return to Nigeria alongside his wife, Remi Tinubu, according to Faleke, adding that they would land by 2pm at the presidential wing of the International Airport, Abuja.

His disclosure which was contained in a Twitter post on Sunday, is coming amidst questions raised about Tinubu’s whereabouts following his trip to France after the governorship election.

Faleke however called on members of the Party in Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to receive the former Lagos State governor upon his arrival in the country, adding that buses will be provided for interested members at the Party’s campaign office.

He, further warned that only people who are accredited will be allowed at the airport.

“My dear brothers and sisters of this unique family, I wish to inform and request of us all that anyone in Abuja and Nasarawa is invited to join in receiving our people’s President-elect and First Lady tomorrow by 2 pm at the Presidential wing of the International Airport.

“Departure Time: 2 pm; departure venue: The Campaign Office; Accreditation time: 12 pm. Buses will be provided. Only Accredited persons will be allowed at the airport for security reasons,” Faleke tweeted.