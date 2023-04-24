Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper, Nab Two, Rescue Cleric In Ebonyi

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday rescued a cleric, Reverend Nicodemus Ude,of the Nigeria Reformed Church in Edufu-Egbu, Ishieke of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The cleric was initially kidnapped and eventually let go by his captives following a distress call to members of the public by his assistant who was with him at the time of the incident to block the road the kidnappers intended to use to exit the area with their victim.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwapoyeya, the tactical team and the Divisional Police Officer intercepted the kidnappers along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi local government area where they engaged the suspects, killed one and arrested two.

The statement reads: “Today being 23/04/2023, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Faleye S. Olaleye, received a distress call that a clergy had been kidnapped.

“He immediately swung into action by mobilizing the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to condone and barricade marked out areas.

“The Department of State Service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim. The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Police to pave way for their escape.

READ MORE: 12 Dead, 2 Injured In Ebonyi Auto Crash