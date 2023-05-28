Anambra Police Release WhatsApp Number To Report Unprofessional Conduct Of Cops

The Anambra State Police Command has released a WhatsApp number of the Nigeria Police Force to report the unprofessional conduct of its personnel in the state.

Recall that the Command had on Saturday directed the Divisional Police Officer covering 3-3 area of Onitsha, Anambra commercial nerve Centre, to fish out the police officer captured in a viral video collecting a bribe from a commuter in the area last week.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Echeng Echeng, who gave the directive in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Describing the behaviour of the policeman as unprofessional which should be condemned, Ikenga said the video had been sent to the DPO in the area, to identify the officer for internal sanction.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ikenga, announced a WhatsApp Number 08039334002 for Nigerians to report police unprofessional conduct especially the extortion of motorists and commuters in Anambra state.

The PPRO who took to the official Twitter handle of the state command to announce the new measure to combat police excesses, assured that there would be transparency, accountability and utmost confidentiality of information conveyed through the channel.

He said, “In the spirit of citizen’s advocacy to build a better relationship & improve citizen-led policing, all videos of Police conduct & otherwise actions that wish to be reported especially as it concerns Anambra State Police Command should be forwarded to WhatsApp number 08039334002.

“Be assured of transparency, accountability and utmost confidentiality of information conveyed through this channel.

“Note: Do not get tired of assessing us. It is from your comments we improve and re-strategize,” he said.