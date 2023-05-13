Awoniyi Scores Brace As Nottingham Forest Share Point At Chelsea

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi says Nottingham Forest have “two cup finals” left to secure their Premier League status after his two goals earned a valuable point (2-2) against Chelsea.

The Nigeria international who scored twice in Monday’s 4-3 win against Southampton, got in front of recalled Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to head in Renan Lodi’s first-half cross.

Raheem Sterling equalised after the break by sweeping home Trevoh Chalobah’s cutback then seven minutes later the England forward turned inside Felipe and curled the ball beyond Keylor Navas.

But Frank Lampard’s side led for just four minutes as Nigeria striker Awoniyi flicked home Orel Mangala’s delicate lob to secure an impressive draw at Stamford Bridge.

It ended a run of seven successive league away defeats for Steve Cooper’s men and leaves them three points above third-bottom Leeds United with two games remaining.

Forest have taken seven points from their last four games and are within touching distance of securing successive seasons in the top flight.

But Awoniyi, the first Forest player to score two goals in consecutive Premier League games since Bryan Roy in 1995, maintains there is still work to be done.

“We came here with spirit and togetherness and had a plan that worked. When they score two quick goals you feel bad, but we believed in ourselves and got the point,” said the 25-year-old.

“We now have two finals to go, the next one is Arsenal and from there we will see what happens.”

Forest, who had taken just six away points from a possible 51 this season before the Chelsea game, face the title-chasing Gunners at home next Saturday before travelling to Crystal Palace on the final day.

The draw leaves Chelsea, now winless in seven home games in all competitions, in 11th and with the prospect of playing three of the top four within a week – Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United – to end their miserable season.