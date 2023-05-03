Buhari Launches Agenda 2050 Over Two Years After Formation

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a new long-term national development plan, the Nigeria Agenda 2050 (NA 2050).

The launch which came nearly seven weeks after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the policy document on March 15, was conducted by the President before the commencement of the weekly FEC meeting on Wednesday.

The initiative’s objective is to ensure that the country attains a Per Capita GDP of $33,328 per annum, placing her among the top middle-income economies in the world by 2050.

He said the Plan has the vision of a dynamic, industrialized and knowledge-based economy that generates inclusive and sustainable development for the country.

The President stated: ‘‘You will recall that in March, 2020, I approved the development of successor Plans to both Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), 2017-2020. The Plans lapsed in December, 2020.

‘‘To give effect to this approval, I inaugurated the National Steering Committee in September, 2020 under the leadership of the Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and a Distinguished private sector operator, Mr. Atedo Peterside.

‘‘The Steering Committee is to superintend the preparation of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and the National Development Plan (NDP), 2021-2025 to succeed the Nigeria Vision 20: 2020 and Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), 2017-2020, respectively.

‘‘At the inauguration, I charged the Steering Committee to prepare inclusive Plans that would cover all shades of opinion and ensure even and balanced development, as well as put in place necessary legislations for continuous implementation of Plans even after the expiration of the tenure of successive Administrations.

‘‘This was achieved with the preparation of the Volume III of the NDP that deals with Legislative Imperatives for identified binding constraints to Plan implementation in Nigeria.

‘‘It is instructive to inform Council and indeed all Nigerians that I had on December 22, 2021 launched the first of the six number 5-year medium term plans, the National Development Plan (NDP), 2021-2025, that will be used to implement the Long-Term Plan.

‘‘Council also on March 15, 2023 approved the Nigeria Agenda 2050 that we are launching today.”

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity), while commending the National Steering Committee, led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, for delivering yet again, on this important national assignment, the President described the unveiling and public presentation of NA 2050 as another milestone in the ‘‘annals of history of our planning experience, post-independence.’’

He added that this feat has also shown the Administration’s commitment to planning and plan implementation since assumption of office on May 29, 2015.