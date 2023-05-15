Debt: Incoming Administration Must Probe Buhari Govt – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna State senator, Shehu Sani has asked president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari over local and foreign debt owed during his administration.

Recall that the country’s Budget Office had last week said Nigeria was already in “trouble” because it has so little revenue to sustain its debt.

Information Nigeria reports that the nation’s debt profile is about N77 trillion if the N23 trillion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are securitised.

This has however led to reactions amongst the citizens, considering that the president is currently pushing for an $800 million loan from the World Bank a few weeks before the end of its tenure.

Some of the loans obtained by the Buhari government were reportedly used to construct roads, bridges, and other infrastructure across the nation.

However, according to Sani the first step in servicing the nation’s debt is to conduct a full investigation of the cost of the projects they were purportedly used for.

Commenting via Twitter at the weekend, the politician urged the incoming administration to probe all federal ministries, departments, and agencies under the Buhari-led administration.

He tweeted, “The first step towards servicing our billions of dollars of local and foreign debt is a full investigation of the cost of the projects they were purportedly used for.

“The incoming government must probe all the MDAs under this regime.”