Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has cautioned Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 elections to stop disassociating himself from the actions of his supporters.

Information Nigeria had reported that the former Anambra State governor disclosed that certain individuals pretending to be Obidients are insulting eminent personalities in the country.

According to him, his supporters are law-abiding individuals and would never insult prominent personalities.

Obi had said, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

READ ALSO: Wole Soyinka Reacts To Obi’s Visitation, Says It’s Not About Reconciliation

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood.”

Reacting, Sani via Twitter on Thursday, advised that since Obi sparked a fire with his movement, he had better embrace it with courage.

He tweeted: “Asiwaju, Atiku & Buhari never denounce or apologise for whatever their supporters say or do. Peter keeps apologising & disassociating. If U keep moving on this apologetic path you will kill the libido of your movement. You sparked a fire, embrace the inferno with courage.”