I’ll End Russia-Ukraine War As US President In 24 Hours — Trump Brags

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States of America, says irrespective of the strength of Russia and Ukraine, he would end the war within 24 hours if he was the country’s president.

Recall that February 24, 2022, Russia invaded and occupied parts of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which had begun in 2014. The invasion has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and instigated Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

According to him, to achieve the feat, he would have a negotiation with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimirovich Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, respectively.

Trump disclosed this on Wednesday in a Cable News Network (CNN) town hall before a live audience in the state of New Hampshire.

“I’ll meet with Putin. I’ll meet with Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours, that war will be settled. It’ll be over,” Trump said.

He, however, added that Putin made a mistake by invading Ukraine, adding that Putin would not have done such if he was the President of the United States.

“Putin made a mistake by invading Ukraine. His mistake was going in. He would have never gone in if I was president,” Trump said.

He furthered, “I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done. “I’ll have that done in 24 hours. I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”

However, James Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, via Twitter on Thursday, criticised Trump for refusing to declare he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

He tweeted, “Donald Trump refused to say tonight that he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia. More proof that he continues to be Putin’s puppet.”

In another tweet, the former governor said, “Donald Trump says he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours tonight on CNN. Despite how ridiculous that is to say, I suspect he would try to do it by turning Ukraine over to Putin and Russia. #Putin’sPuppet.”

Trump who served as the 45th United States president from 2017 to 2021 has announced his interest to contest for presidency in 2024. He is a frontrunner to be the Republican Party’s nominee.