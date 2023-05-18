EFCC Investigates Gov. Matawalle Over Alleged N70bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has began an investigation into Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, regarding an alleged N70 billion fraud.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa addressed the matter during a press briefing on Thursday. He also urged the public not to be swayed by Matawalle’s recent accusations.

Recall that the governor had leveled allegations against Bawa, challenging the commission to investigate members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

In response, Bawa, speaking through EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, explained that it was not their obligation to dignify Matawalle’s demands but opted to clarify the situation.

Nwajah stated, “It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to assume the role of a supervisor, instructing the EFCC on whom to investigate. Is this a case of a ‘thief’ insisting on impunity until other ‘thieves’ are apprehended?”

He further emphasized, “Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s jurisdiction to dictate whom the EFCC arrests, when, or where. The Commission detains suspects from all sectors and social classes. The criteria for securing a place in the EFCC’s custody is committing a crime, regardless of whether you are a priest, imam, governor, or minister.”

Nwajah pointed out that a former minister of power is presently held in EFCC custody due to allegations of corruption amounting to N22 billion—an incident that conveniently escaped Matawalle’s attention.