Election Tribunal: Court Adjourns Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu Till May 17

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja has adjourned the proceedings on the petition by the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, seeking to nullify the victory of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to May 17.

The adjournment followed an agreement by all the parties in the matter.

Cited as 1st to 4th respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; the President-elect, Bola Tinubu; Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and All Progressives Congress, APC.

Obi and the LP had, immediately proceedings resumed on the matter, told the court that the parties met and agreed to ask for an adjournment to enable them file and exchange necessary legal documents.

He told the court that there were many processes and motions yet to be filed in the matter.

Uzoukwu, SAN, said that the adjournment would enable an expeditious hearing and determination of the case.

“My Lords, we met and agreed that the matter should be adjourned till next week Wednesday, so that when we are coming back, we will be sure that the processes are ripe for hearing.

“We also agreed that before then, we will meet and take decision on documents that are not in contention and documents that are controversial,” Uzoukwu added.

Meanwhile, Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) through its lawyer, Mr. A. B. Mahmood (SAN), confirmed that the parties met and agreed to ask for an adjournment after a brief meeting they held on Wednesday afternoon.

Likewise, counsel representing Tinubu and Shettima, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the adjournment was necessary “so that when we come on Wednesday all the applications will be ready for adoption,” he added.

Similarly, counsel for the APC, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said his client believed that the adjournment would hasten the proceedings.

Meanwhile, after it had listened to all the parties, the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel acceded to the adjournment request.

The court directed the parties to identify core issues to be determined in the petition.

It, thereafter, adjourned the matter for continuation of the pre-hearing session.