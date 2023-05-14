FG Completes Evacuation of Nigerian Students From Border, Port Sudan

As part of efforts made by the Federal Government to evacuate stranded Nigerians in diaspora, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says all Nigerian students fleeing war-torn Sudan have been successfully evacuated.

It was gathered that since the commencement of the evacuation exercise on May 3, at least 2,518 Nigerians have been evacuated to the Nigerian soil.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that more Nigerians were evacuated from Sudan which happened to be the 15th batch arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday.

According to the commission, the evacuations were carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Tarco Air, Max Air, Azman Air, and Air Peace.

The evacuated Nigerians were brought home batch by batch, with Tarco Air responsible for 11 of the 15 flights.

“During this exercise, no single Nigerian life has been lost so far,” NIDCOM added.