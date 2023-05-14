Fire Razes Agbeni Market In Ibadan

An early morning fire has razed a section of Agbeni market, which is one of the biggest fabric markets in Nigeria located in Ibadan, the Oyo State.

According to a source identified as Mr. Kola Aderemi, who spoke to Vanguard, the fire started at about 04:30am.

General Manager of Fire Services Yemi Akinyemi who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said: “The agency received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Sunday Ogundele, Access Bank security that Agbeni market is on fire.”

”As I speak with you, our men are still battling with the job, we are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria that allows us to use their water supply.”

“Everything is under control. They are still going to CBN to replenish,” he said.