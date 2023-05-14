125 Nigerians Evacuees From Sudan Arrive Abuja

No fewer than 125 Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The evacuees arrived on Saturday at 12.49 pm on a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan. The latest arrival brings the total number of evacuated Nigerians from Sudan to 2,371.

The returnees were processed by immigration officials alongside their colleagues from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Recall that on May 3, after nearly two weeks of assurances by the Federal Government, the first batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Air Peace flight carrying over 270 Nigerian students from the Aswan Airport in Egypt first landed at the airport, with the NAF C-130H jet conveying about 80 persons following closely behind.

Two days later, the second batch arrived in Abuja around 3 pm on board a Tarco Airline aircraft carrying 130 passengers, including 128 females and two males.

The following day, federal government officials in Abuja received the third batch of evacuees arriving from Port Sudan at 1:45 pm. The returnees were said to have been made up of 131 people, mostly women and children.

Last Sunday, the fourth set of 422 returnees arrived in Abuja on two flights — 102 landed on a Tarco Airlines flight from Port Sudan and 322 onboard Azman Air from Aswan, Egypt.

The same day, 413 Nigerians landed on a Max Air flight arriving in Abuja around 10:50 am.

One hundred and twenty-nine other Nigerians last Monday were repatriated to Abuja from Port Sudan on board a Tarco Airlines flight. The jet transporting 124 adults and five infants arrived at 9:15 am.

On Tuesday, another batch made up of 136 stranded Nigerians arrived at 9:30 am on a Tarco aircraft from Port Sudan.

The evacuation was followed up by last Thursday’s arrival of 126 student evacuees on a Tarco Aviation aircraft from Port Sudan, landing in Abuja at 12:25 pm.