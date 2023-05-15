Gov. Ishaku Debunks Approving N2bn For Vehicles’ Purchase For Self, Deputy, Wives

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has denied allegations that he approved the sum of N2 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy, Haruna Manu and their wives as severance packages.

“Governor Darius Ishaku, in our last SEC meeting, asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument,” a Premium Times source had said.

The report noted that the memo presented by the governor indicated that he would get two Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs, two escort Toyota Hilux vans, and a utility vehicle while his wife will get a Land Cruiser SUV all worth N1.3bn.

The deputy governor, according to the report, would receive two lower versions of Land Cruiser SUVs and one escort vehicle while his wife will get one SUV and a utility vehicle.

But, Ishaku who denied the report in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, on Sunday, disclosed that the report was false and the handiwork of the opposition to tarnish his image.

The statement furthered that the report was “just the imagination of social media writers.”

“There is nothing to it. We don’t want the traditional media to give credence to it,” he added.