‘If You Remove Church From Nigeria, It‘ll Collapse’ — RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says if churches were to be excluded in Nigeria, the nation will not stand.

This was stated on Saturday at the dedication a new church building in Abuja, named ‘Jesus House’, — a ceremony presided over by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Information Nigeria learnt that the new church building, located in the Durumi area of Abuja, is a magnificent 5-storey facility that can accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers at once.

The Pastor-in-Charge of the ‘Jesus House’ parish in Abuja, Pat Akem-Vingir, speaking at the ceremony, highlighted the importance of the church in Nigeria’s social and economic fabric.

“If you remove the church from Nigeria, the country will collapse. People may deny it, but I am saying it unapologetically.

“If the church were not in Nigeria doing what it is doing; serving as the light of the world and as the salt of the earth, the degradation would have been more than we can imagine.

“70% of the country is youthful. You can’t allow that kind of generation to be wasted. The church is a place where they can find hope, direction and purpose,” he said.

READ ALSO: RCCG Calls For Urgent Overhaul Of Judicial Sector In Nigeria

In a brief speech during the dedication ceremony, Pastor Adeboye, who was flanked on both sides by his wife, Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye, and the RCCG Continental Overseer, Ezekiel Odeyemi, expressed his gratitude to God for the completion of the project.

“We thank God for this great day, and for the successful completion of this wonderful edifice. We pray that this building will be a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come,” he said.

The grand affair which was attended by RCCG members and dignitaries from across the country featured series of performances as well as speeches by pastor Folu Adeboye and senior officials of the church

Among those in attendance were the former Lagos state Commissioner of Police and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Marvel Akpoyibo, who said this new church building is a testament to RCCG’s commitment to the spiritual and physical well-being of the people.

Speaking, Pastor Adeboye, prayed for the continued growth and prosperity of RCCG, its members and the nation at large.

“We pray that this church building will be a source of blessing to all who enter it and that it will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come,” he said