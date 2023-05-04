IPOB: NLC Tasks Soludo To Provide Vehicles, Security For Anambra Workers On Mondays

The Chairman of Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Emeka Nwafor, has charged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to provide vehicles and security for workers coming to work to Awka, the state capital on Mondays in view of the sit-at-home imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

Nwafor said by so doing, workers would feel safe and comfortable to shun Mondays sit-at-home and continue and come to work on Mondays, as directed by Governor Soludo.

Reacting to Soludo’s May Day rally directive that every civil servant in the state must henceforth be coming to work on Mondays or be prepared to have their salaries cut, Nwafor noted that it would be suicidal for workers coming from areas like Ihiala, Onitsha and Aguata to board commercial vehicles on Mondays to travel to Awka and go back after the day’s work without assured security arrangements by the government.

According the State NLC boss, “If the Governor wants all the workers to be coming to work on Mondays, he should provide buses to convey workers to Awka every Monday and then provide security to guide and protect the workers at the Secretariat until the day is over and the vehicles would equally take the workers back to their respective destinations at the end of the day”.

