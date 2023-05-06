King Charles May Pardon Ekweremadu – Lawyer

A legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo, has said that the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday is a good opportunity for those making pleas for pardon on behalf of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu to do that.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison by a UK court on Friday for plotting to harvest a man’s kidney for his daughter.

Beatrice Ekweremadu was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, while Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor, was sentenced to ten years in prison for the same offense.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of a young Nigerian man named David Nwamini to the United Kingdom in order to exploit him for his kidney.

But Ajulo who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday believes the letters were done “erroneously”. He said that it could pass as trying to interfere in the court processes but proffered a better solution.

“Now that Ekweremadu has been sentenced, this is the time to do that (ask for pardon). Tomorrow King Charles III will be coronated as the King of England, as the Head of State.

“There is what is called royal prerogative for pardon, I believe anybody that wants to write a letter, anybody that wants to make a plea for Ekweremadu, this is the best time to ask the sovereignty of the United Kingdom; that is His Majesty King Charles III to pardon Ekweremadu.

“The precedent has been there since as far back as 1717, King George did the same. In 2003 and even as close as 2021, the same thing happened. Sovereign can do that and I believe that is the plea we need to do for Ekweremadu, not to be writing and interfering with the conduct of the court,” Ajulo said.