Leaked Audio: Envious Persons Trying To Exploit Cordial Relationship Between Tinubu, Ganduje, Masari – Kano Govt.

The government of Kano State has cautioned the public against the ‘mischievous’ and misleading attempts made in the social media regarding a purported phone conversation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The conversation allegedly involved their political relationship with President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his (Tinubu) meeting with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in an official statement released on Saturday, denounced it as the work of paid agents who seek to sow discord between the two prominent political figures.

“It is clear that certain individuals who are not comfortable with the long-standing cordiality between Tinubu, Ganduje, and Masari are exploiting this situation to their advantage,” said Garba.

The commissioner further emphasised that both Ganduje and Tinubu have recognised the “mischievous attempt” and are committed to preserving their strong working relationship, especially during this critical time.

“We will not allow the diligent work and cooperation between Governor Ganduje and President-elect Tinubu to be destroyed by self-centered individuals,” he added.

Garba however called upon members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to disregard such attempts and maintain their loyalty and calmness in support of the Party.

Urging them to focus on ensuring the successful inauguration of the President-elect, Kano State government said the “fabricated audio clip” will not affect the political collaboration between Ganduje, Tinubu, and Masari.