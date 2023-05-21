Tinubu Consulted Gov. Ganduje Before Meeting Kwankwaso – Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, member-elect of the House of Representatives says President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consulted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State before accepting to meet with presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in France.

Recall that, reports emerging after the meeting caused controversies in the APC camp after Ganduje was heard in a leaked conversation lamenting how Tinubu had abandoned him and the Party stakeholders to meet with a presidential candidate from the opposition party.

It was however reported that Tinubu met with Kwankwaso intending to bring him into his cabinet. Lamenting the development, Ganduje expressed reservation saying the President-elect was unfair to him to have decided to see Kwankwaso, his estranged benefactor, as an alternative.

In the leaked audio with former Vice-Presidential Placeholder of the APC, Ibrahim Masari, Governor Ganduje had said Tinubu ought to consult or invite him to the meeting with Kwankwaso.

But, speaking to journalists on Saturday, Jibrin, a chieftain of the NNPP, said Ganduje consented to the meeting that President-elect held with Kwankwaso in France.

He said: “Like every other Nigerian, I was very shocked when I listened to that audio, but I think the most important thing is that I want to confirm to you that Governor Ganduje was consulted.

READ ALSO: “Tinubu Abandoned Us After Working For Him” — Ganduje Laments President-Elect’s Meeting With Kwankwaso

“And he himself confirmed this to me, told me in clear words that the President-elect invited him and told him that he is planning a meeting with Kwankwaso and asked Ganduje if he had any objections to it, and Ganduje told me that he told the President-elect that he has no any objection.”

“So it is extremely unfair for the president-elect to be portrayed in bad light before the public by Governor Ganduje who knows very well that the president consulted him before that meeting because he confirmed that to me clearly.

“It is very very unfair to the president-elect, and I do not believe that the Mr president will abandon anyone who supported him… but again, what is paramount is national unity, cohesion and development,” Daily Trust quoted Jibrin as saying.

Similarly, the former director-general of the Bola Tinubu Support Group, told Politics Digest that Ganduje informed him of the matter before the Paris meeting.

“They were friends for decade but I personally told the governor that he is guilty of same and they can sort things out themselves while promising to convey his message to Kwankwaso.

“Ganduje personally informed me that president-elect Bola Tinubu consulted him about the meeting and asked whether has an objection but he told him No.

“It is therefore unfair for Ganduje to try to portray the president elect in a bad light,” Jibrin added.