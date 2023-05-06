May 29: Transition Council Has Reached Advanced Stage For Orderly Handover — FG

The Federal Government says it has reached an advanced stage in its preparation for a peaceful and orderly transition come May 29, 2023.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja and signed by the Director, Information, in his office, Willie Bassey.

The SGF equally described as fake, a programme of events for the presidential inauguration currently in circulation on social media.

The statement reads; “The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has disowned the fake programme of events for the Presidential Inauguration currently in circulation on social media.

“The Chairman said that the Inauguration Committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023. He added that various approved events would hold from the week commencing Monday 22nd May 2023.

“He disclosed further that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, 18th May 2023.

“The Chairman cautions purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the unsuspecting public.”