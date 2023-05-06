Buhari, CJN Must Not Proceed With Tinubu’s Swearing-In — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the February 25 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the swearing-in of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Baba-Ahmed who made this call while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, also urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, to boycott the inauguration ceremony fixed for May 29, 2023.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed, in a recent interview on the same platform, had called on the CJN not to swear in Tinubu as this would mean ending the nation’s democracy.

To its end, the statement was met with condemnation by the ruling All Progressives Congress, National Broadcasting Commission, the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

However, speaking yesterday, swearing in a ticket that has not yet met constitutional requirements is tantamount to violating democracy, adding that he should not have been issued a certificate of return by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

The vice presidential candidate described the process that produced Tinubu as Buhari’s successor as flawed.

He said, “Swearing in a ticket that has not met the constitutional requirements of the constitution. Whoever does not meet the constitutional requirements must never be sworn in.

“Mr. President, do not hold that inauguration. CJN, your lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality.”