Tampering With National Anthem Should Be Done After Public Consultation — Shehu Sani To Reps



Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, says changing the national anthem should be done after consultations with Nigerians.

According to Sani, altering the national anthem without wide consultation would be seen as an attempt to dissolve Nigeria.

Recall that the House of Representatives passed a bill seeking to reintroduce the old national anthem themed ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee.’

The house speedily passed the bill for the first, second, and third readings during the plenary on Thursday.

The bill passed the third reading after Julius Ihonvbere, the Majority Leader of the House, who sponsored it, moved for its consideration at the “committee of the whole,” where the clauses were voted on and approved.

Reacting via X, the former senator noted the potential consequences of altering a symbol of national identity without proper public consultations and constitutional amendments.

He wrote: “Tempering with or changing the National Anthem or National pledge of Nigeria should be done after wider public consultation and should be factored in the process of constitutional amendments.

“Or would be misinterpreted as a surreptitious attempt to dissolve the country by altering one of its most important pillars.”

The old national anthem was introduced on October 1, 1960, after Nigeria gained independence.

It served as the national anthem until 1978, when it was replaced with the current tune, ‘Arise O’Compatriots.’