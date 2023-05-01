May 29th: Pray For Tinubu’s Good Health, Long Life For Him To Deliver – Nigerian Witches, Wizards Back Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ahead of presidential inauguration on May 29, the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria have urged Nigerians to pray for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to have good health and long life.

The group which disclosed that they’ll provide about 300 witches and wizards to ensure no harm comes Tinubu’s way, urged Nigerians to pray for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to have good health and long life.

According to the spokesman of the group, Okhue Oboi who assured Tinubu that they are cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment for him to operate, they’ve been unhappy with how politicians have conducted themselves since Tinubu was announced as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Oboi said “We welcome Tinubu back to the country. Recall that Tinubu emerged the winner at our group’s spiritual presidential election held about two months ago before the terrestrial February 25 presidential election. Now, we have reviewed the volatile developments in the country.

“We urge the aggrieved parties to give peace a chance because resorting to self-help will do more harm than good to the polity. There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.”

“We are currently cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from”.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all.”