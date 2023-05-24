Niger Republic Will Defend Me If Anybody Comes For Me After My Exit – Buhari

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari says the country’s neighbour, Niger Republic, will protect him if anyone tries to move against him once he exits office, May 29.

Buhari who disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja, said he will, at Niger Republic live a peaceful life and seek protection.

He said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.”

Although, he said he would prefer to stay in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, however, “if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Buhari revealed that the first official trip he made when he assumed office as Nigeria’s President was to visit the Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon to cement the country’s relationship with them.

READ ALSO: S/East Governors Name Second Niger Bridge After Buhari

The retired Major General, who ruled Nigeria as military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and returned in 2015 as a democratically elected President, said Niger Republic is closer to his hometown than Abuja, Nigeria’s capital territory.

“I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go,” he said.

He added, “That is why when I became the Head of State that is President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because based on neighbourhood on personal and national reason. If you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour, you are in trouble.

“If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble.

“So it is very good I established relationship with my neighbours.”