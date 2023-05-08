Obi Visits Soyinka, Weeks After Nobel Laureate Clashed With OBIdients

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has visited Prof. Wole Soyinka following recent rift between the Nobel Laureate and Obi’s supporters referred to as the Obidients.

According to Obi, in a post on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, described his visit to Soyinka as enriching, noting that he had a useful discussion with the Nobel laureate.

“Today I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon Prof Wole Soyinka,” Obi said.

“Prof Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria.

“I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

“I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the obidient family.”

The development comes days after Soyinka came under criticism on social media by the supporters base of the LP candidate, popularly known as” Obidients”.

Soyinka had in a statement said Obidients wear their refusal to “accept constructive criticism as a badge of honour”, while addressing criticism he received from supporters of the LP.

On April 5, Soyinka faulted the remarks by Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the LP, saying they contained “fascistic language”.