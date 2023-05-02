Peter Obi Debunks Meeting With Tinubu

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has denied visiting Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Obi, the rumours and purported photoshopped pictures making rounds on social media, are part of moves by the opposition to derail his objective.

The former Anambra State governor who made the clarification during an interview on Arise Television on Monday night said, “I never visited him (Tinubu). I didn’t. These are some of the things I’ve been telling you. They have turned the whole thing upside down.

“So, what they (the opposition) do now is think about what they are going to do to cause issues and what they are going to do to label him (Obi) this or that,” Obi said.

The presidential candidate who emerged third place as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission is in court to challenge Tinubu’s victory.