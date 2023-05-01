Sudan: Dangote To Partner With FG, Air Peace On Evacuated Nigerians

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) Board of Trustees has resolved to be fully involved in the evacuation and resettling of thousands of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Zouera Youssoufou, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADF, in a statement on Sunday disclosed the development.

According to Youssoufou, the Foundation had made contact with the management of Air Peace and the Federal Government to indicate its readiness to support the stranded Nigerians.

She said: “The Foundation will collaborate with the Federal Government and Air Peace in ensuring seamless transportation of the stranded Nigerians and more importantly provide logistics and succour to the evacuees, to make them settle more comfortably when they return to Nigeria.”

She said ADF’s understands the challenges of the Federal Government and Air Peace involved in this mission and has contacted relevant Federal Government agencies, involved in humanitarian disaster relief intervention, “indicating our interest in collaborating with them to ensure all Nigerians stranded in Sudan are brought back home safely.”