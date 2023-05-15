US Announces Visa Restrictions On Riggers Of 2023 Poll

The United States has announced the imposition of visa restrictions on some Nigerians who it believes undermined the democratic process of the country during the 2023 general elections.

According to Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in a statement on Monday, said it is committed to support Nigeria’s aspirations to solidify the democratic process and rule of law.

Recall that the US had also threatened on November 18, 2022, to sanction anyone who interfered with the democratic process or instigated violence in the 2023 general elections.

However, a Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Rolf Olson, had said it would not shy away from applying sanctions, including visa restrictions, on those found culpable of election rigging.

Blinken, however, did not specify individuals that will be victims of the visa bans.

Tweeting on his verified handle, @SecBlinken, he said: “We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections. We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

READ MORE: Elections: U.S. Threatens Visa Ban On Electoral Offenders

He added: “Taking Steps to Impose Visa Restrictions on Individuals Involved in Undermining the Democratic Process During Nigeria’s 2023 Elections Cycle.

“The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

“These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

“These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

On January 25 this year, Secretary Blinken also announced a similar sanction on some Nigerians and their family members also accused of undermining the country’s democracy.