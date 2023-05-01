Your Peace Negotiation Isn’t Complete With Nnamdi Kanu In Prison — Iwuanyanwu To Buhari

Newly sworn-in president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from prison.

Speaking during his inauguration as the new president-general of the apex Igbo body, Iwuanyanwu said the security situation in the south-east is very disturbing, adding that there is an urgent need for a peace summit in Igbo land.

“I will therefore make a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the expiration of his tenure in May 29,” Iwuanyanwu said.

“Kanu is very crucial to any key discussion and it is not possible to negotiate any peace while Nnamdi Kanu is in prison.

“It is also important to note that the judiciary has discharged and freed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It will be the joy of many Igbo people and Nigerians to see Mazi Nnamdi Kalu released from detention.

He added, “I feel it is important that he is released to have access to his medical doctors so that he does not die in the prison.”

According to him, he never nurtured the ambition to be the group’s president-general, but said destiny has now placed the responsibility on his shoulders.

He promised to serve the Igbo diligently and defend their course.

“I contested for the presidency on three occasions but I did not succeed. I took my losses in good composure knowing fully well that as a Christian, all powers and promotion come from God.

“But today, destiny has placed squarely on my shoulders the duty of leading the Igbo as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“I therefore have a duty to valiantly defend Igbo course and I promise Ime-Obi and all Igbo people that by the grace of God I will not fail them,” Iwuanyanwu said.

The inauguration was attended by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, among others.