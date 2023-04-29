I’m The Authentic President General Of Ohanaeze, Not Iwuanyanwu — Chidi Ibe

Chidi Ibe, factional President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has declared that there is no vacant seat in the organization.

Speaking with journalists in Owerri, Imo State on Friday, Ibe warned those skimming to take over the affairs of the organization to stay away as he remains the authentic PG duly elected with his tenure in office still running.

Ibe’s reaction is coming on grounds that the organization is planning to inaugurate Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the next president general of the organization.

He stated that he was elected on the 9th of January, 2021 to pilot the affairs of the Igbo umbrella body for four years as stipulated in the organization’s constitution.

He said, “The office of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is not vacant. I remain the authentic PG of the body untill a court of competent jurisdiction proves otherwise.

“As we speak, the matter, Chidi Ibe versus Prof. George Obiozor (now late) is still pending and we are asking the court to determine who the rightful President-General is.”

The former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Imo warned those he described as Elders Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) extraction who reportedly endorsed Iwuanyanwu for office to retract their step, describing their action and intention as portraying charade and childish of a man widely respected to allow himself been ridiculed by obnoxious circumstances.

According to Ibe, he was issued a certificate of office by the chairman of the Electoral Panel, Prince Richard Ozobu, adding that it is laughable to see those Elders of the APC extraction coming to mediate in a matter that is subjudicial because the matter is already pending at the Federal High Court Abuja.

He said: “the matter is pending between Chidi Ibe and now late Prof. George Obiozor, at the point of this briefing, our application is still pending and we are asking the court to determine who is the PG.”

Ibe further advised the APC elders to wait and allow the court to exercise their right of justice.

Speaking on the upcoming governorship election in Imo, Ibeh said that it was time for Imo East senatorial district to produce a governor, having been denied the office for a long time.

He advised the State’s governor, Hope Uzodimma to jettison the endorsements coming from his praise singers and honourably step down from the race in the interest of equity.

“Imo West senatorial district has produced two former governors, Chief Achike Udenwa and Sen. Rochas Okorocha and now there’s a third, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

“While Imo North district produced Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was governor for four years, Imo East produced Chief Emeka Ihedioha who governed for only seven months.

“It is, therefore, imperative, in the interest of justice and equity, for the next Imo governor to come from Imo East senatorial district,” he said.