100 Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Kwara

No fewer than 100 persons, including a father and his four children, are feared dead after a boat mishap in Patigi local government area of Kwara State.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Egbu village when the boat carrying over 100 persons was suddenly overpowered by river waves and smashed against a tree.

It was gathered that about 50 bodies have been recovered from the scene of the incident, thus turning the local government area of the state into mourning.

READ ALSO: Five Traders Die In Ondo Boat Mishap

The victims were said to be returning from a marriage ceremony at a neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State.

The deceased persons had reportedly taken off from Kpada village in Kwara State to be part of the marriage ceremony at the Egboti village in Niger State.

69 people were said to be from Egbu village, 36 from Gakpan village and four from Kpada village in the Patigi local government.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stated that the command had dispatched the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the Patigi local government area of the state to the area for more information on the incident.

“There was a scanty report of a boat that capsized while carrying about a 100 people in a village in Patigi local government area of the state. The command will give more details on the incident as soon as detailed information arrives from the area,” the PPRO added.