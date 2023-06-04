4 Dead, Others Injured In Ibadan-Oyo Expressway Auto Crash

No fewer than four people were confirmed dead, while several others were injured when a white 18-seater Hummer Toyota bus with the registration number, JJJ 941 XA (Lagos) somersaulted along Ibadan-Oyo expressway on Saturday.

The accident, according to Atiba Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), DCC Bayode Olugbesan was caused by overspeeding and overloading.

He said twenty people were involved in the accident but only four were confirmed dead by doctors after taking them to State Hospital, Oyo.

Olugbesan further noted that four people who died in the accident had been taken to the mortuary.

“All the victims are male and their destination is North, the cause of the crash was overspeeding and overloading, the bus was supposed to carry 14 passengers but was loaded with 20 passengers.”

He, however, appealed to road users to be careful while driving and avoid overspeeding, overloading and night travelling.