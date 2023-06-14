Central Africans reap the benefits of cooperation with Russia

Social networks of Central Africans are replete with messages of gratitude to the Russians for constantly providing their National Army with new planes and other military supplies. Over the last month, Russia delivered eight fighter jets and dozens of boxes of military equipment to the Central African Republic.

It should be recalled that military cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic began in 2018, when the two countries’ defence ministers, Sergei Shoigu and Marie-Noëlle Koyara, signed an agreement that formed the basis for the training of the Central African military by Russian specialists.

Since the start of cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic, the country’s national army has transformed and is now ready to take on any challenge to protect civilians. Recently, on 1st June 2023, 650 more cadets of the Central African Armed Forces graduated from the training centre in Berengo. The troops were trained by Russian instructors from the Officers Union for International Security, who trained the recruits in the use of standard weapons, the basics of combat, tactics and strategy.

It should be noted that military cooperation between the CAR and Russia is not limited to the training of soldiers. Russia also regularly flies in military cargo for the armed forces of the CAR. On June 10, 2023, for the third time in the past month, a Russian military aircraft arrived at Bangui M’Poko international airport. This time, Russia delivered two Albatros fighter jets (L39) and other military cargo for the Central African Armed Forces.

The cargo was received at Bangui airport by the CAR military authorities. After numerous military and political crises in the CAR, the Central African Armed Forces still has huge military logistics needs. This is why the authorities are redoubling their efforts to provide the Central African Armed Forces with the necessary resources.

To recall that on May 14, 2023, Russia already delivered six Albatros fighter jets to Bangui, to reinforce the CAR air force. Then, on May 26, 2023, another military cargo from Russia arrived to support and strengthen the Central African army. In this way, Russia has shown itself to be a reliable partner, always ready to support the Central African Republic in defending its sovereignty.