Infinix Nigeria Offers Huge In-store Discounts on Smartphones and Note 30 Series TikTok Challenge

Are you ready for some incredible mid-year savings on your favorite Infinix smartphones? Get ready to be amazed as Infinix Nigeria presents a fantastic mid-year sale, offering unbeatable discounts on a wide range of models. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a photography lover, or a gaming aficionado, there’s a smartphone for everyone at irresistible prices.

From now till the 7th of July 2023, you can get whooping discounts when you buy any of these smartphones at Infinix authorized retail outlets across Nigeria – Smart 7HD, HOT 12, HOT 30i, HOT 30, NOTE 12, ZERO 20 and ZERO ULTRA. We promise there’s a smartphone for everyone at unbeatable prices.

But wait, there’s more! Infinix Nigeria is thrilled to announce the ultimate talent competition on TikTok, the #TakeChargeWithNote30 competition. This is your chance to showcase your skills and win the brand-new Infinix Note 30 Smartphone. If you love fashion, sports, gaming, DIY, or any other talent, this competition is for you. Here’s how to participate:

Showcase your skills in fashion, sports, gaming, DIY, or any other talent, and stand a chance to win the brand-new Infinix Note 30 mobile phone.

Post your talent video on TikTok using the hashtag #TakeChargeWithNote30.

Make sure to use the Infinix filter, which you can find in the filter segment of Infinix Nigeria’s TikTok account.

Share your video far and wide ccross all your social media pages with friends and family. Remember, the more you share, the better your chances of winning!

Check out @infinixng on TikTok for more information.

So, mark your calendars and make the most of the Infinix Mid-year promotions in-store and online. Visit authorized retail outlets, grab your favorite smartphones at unbeatable prices, and don’t forget to participate in the #TakeChargeWithNote30 competition on TikTok. Get ready to elevate your smartphone experience and unleash your talent this summer with Infinix Nigeria.

For more information, promotions and news, follow Infinix Nigeria on social media: