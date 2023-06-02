Don’t Expect Much From Tinubu’s Four Years, Since He Didn’t Address Subsidy Well — Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has declared that the removal of fuel subsidy would harm President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to the Church’s General Director, Tinubu’s administration would be ineffective until 2026, except God decides to show him mercy.

The clergyman via a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, stated that there will be severe economic hardship since the President did not address the subsidy issue adequately.

He said: ‘’No matter how you want to put it, It is not yet time to remove the fuel subsidy, it will damage the present government. They should work on the subsidy technically.

“There is no way things won’t be hard, there is no way we won’t face economic hardship.

“Tinubu will not get this government better until 2026 if God decides to show mercy.

“There’s nothing bad in removing subsidy but the method of removing it is what is causing issues now.

“Sincerely, Tinubu didn’t address the issue well. Nigerians should not expect so much from Tinubu within his first four years in office.’’