DSS Recovers 18 Bags Of Currency, Documents From Emefiele’s Residence

At least 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) from the residence of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

A source that spoke with Nigeria Tribune revealed that the bags were seized from Emefiele’s Lagos residence following a full day of property search on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Emefiele, was arrested on June 10 and since then, he has been in DSS custody for eight days.

Insiders that spoke with the Newspaper suggested that Emefiele’s time in custody may be extended as investigation into his conduct as head of the CBN continue.

DSS, with court approval, has the authority to detain the former CBN leader for three weeks. However, this period might be lengthened.

READ MORE: Campaign Of Calumny: ‘Emefiele Had Access To Family, Lawyers From Day One’ — DSS